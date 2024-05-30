Ronald Acuña Jr. has the perfect mentality in rehabbing from another traumatic injury
The Atlanta Braves will be without their MVP outfielder, Ronald Acuña Jr. for around the next nine months after Acuña suffered a torn ACL running the bases recently.
Acuña Jr. is no stranger to injuries though. Three seasons ago, he tore the ACL in his other knee while playing the outfield for the Braves. It took quite awhile for him to rehab and return to the big leagues and his previous level of play, but he did so.
And he did so in a huge way.
Now, after tearing his ACL again, the Braves superstar has another uphill battle to make his return to his previous level of play. He addressed the media for the first time since the injury and he seems to have the perfect mindset heading into surgery.
Ronald Acuña Jr. shows positive attitude heading into second ACL surgery in three years
Last time that Acuña tore his ACL, he missed the rest of the season and the Braves won the World Series. The year after, he took some time adjusting back to playing Major League Baseball. But in his first full season post ACL tear, Acuña would win the NL MVP in convincing fashion, stealing 70 bases and slugging 40 home runs. He's the only player in history in the 40-70 club.
Now, he looks to do the same thing after tearing his ACL again. Surgery, rehab, return and win the MVP.
“It’s another opportunity. Who knows, maybe I can come back and win another MVP,” Acuña Jr. said, addressing media for first time since ACL tear diagnosis.
His story is far from over. The superstar is still just 26 years old and in his prime years. Hopefully the injuries won't hinder us from seeing his true prime.
If anyone knows what it takes to rehab and recover from a horrific knee injury, it's Acuña. He's done it before. He believes he can do it again. The city of Atlanta believes he can do it again. The baseball world believes he can do it again.
Now it'll take the next year or two to find out how the surgery, rehab and recovery goes. It's certainly an uphill battle, but there may not be a better man for the task.
Acuña Jr. is set to begin the long road back to playing on Tuesday, when he undergoes the ACL surgery.