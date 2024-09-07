Roquan Smith calls out Chiefs inactive player who shoved him on the sidelines
By Jack Posey
The Baltimore Ravens lost to last year's Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in a game that literally came down to inches. It was not the prettiest game of football, but it was entertaining and kept us on the edge of our seats. Lots of things were done and said that will only add fuel to the fire that is the rivalry that is emerging between the Ravens and the Chiefs.
The Ravens' defense under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr had a tough time stopping Patrick Mahomes (something that has proven nearly impossible for any team). Nonetheless, the defense spearheaded by all-pro linebacker Roquan Smith were doing their best to keep up with the unique blend of speed and talent the Chiefs possess. During a certain play, Smith was tracking down Mahomes in an attempt to shorten the gain. The two met out of bounds and made contact.
At full speed, in real time it looks as if Roquan Smith hit Mahomes late, a penalty that would've tacked on an extra 15 yards for the home team. The crowd certainly thought the flag should have been called. So did tight end Peyton Hendershot who did not dress and is listed as the team's fourth-string tight end on the team's official depth chart. Here is what a fired up Smith had to say after the game.
"Whoever [number] 88 is... I don't know who he is, but he better watch himself... I'll see him when I see him," Smith said.
Other things were said by the Ravens including Isaiah Likely that would make one conclude that they expect to see Kansas City again and for the game to have a different outcome.
Be on the lookout for a Ravens versus Chiefs rematch that is sure to see both teams at their best and with higher stakes.