Who sang the national anthem at the Rose Bowl for Michigan-Alabama?
The College Football Playoff finally gets underway on Monday, Jan. 1 to get 2024 started with a bang. The first game of the final four-team playoff will be at the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA featuring the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban's Alabama team may have been a controversial inclusion in the Playoff field over Florida State, but no one can deny the head coach's success when it comes to competing for a national championship when given the opportunity. He'll now have to face a hungry Jim Harbaugh, still looking for his first CFP win as Michigan makes its third straight appearance under the head coach at his alma mater.
When it comes to the Rose Bowl, the festivities around the game, College Football Playoff or not, are always at the forefront. With the famous parade and much more, that was always going to be the case for the Michigan-Alabama showdown as well. And one of the biggest honors someone could have is performing the national anthem at the Rose Bowl, particularly a CFP iteration of the game.
So who had the distinct honor of singing the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2024 Rose Bowl? Let's take a look.
Who is performing the national anthem at the Rose Bowl for Michigan vs. Alabama?
Despite being part of the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl isn't planning on breaking tradition as the famed Michigan Wolverines Marching Band will perform the national anthem with no recording artist taking the microphone.
The game traditionally features a marching band of one of the participating teams performing the Star-Spangled Banner and we won't see anything different with Alabama and Michigan setting off on a path for a hopeful national championship run.