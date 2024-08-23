Ross Atkins is to blame for Joey Votto’s sudden Blue Jays retirement
For those unaware, MLB legend Joey Votto formally announced his retirement from baseball in what became an underwhelming finish to his career after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays this past winter. Truthfully, the Blue Jays never gave Votto a chance after signing him to a minor league deal. He was never promoted, making you question why Ross Atkins signed him in the first place.
At least he made the trip? It's understandable not to put Votto on the main roster in September, given that he slashed a combined .165/.298/.271 in the minors this season. He only batted .204 between 2022 and 2023, and the retirement call should have come sooner. At the time, for Atkins, it was a low-risk signing, being that it was of the minor league variety, hoping to squeeze whatever juice Votto had left in the tank.
Ultimately, Votto never played a game in a Blue Jays uniform and hasn't had the same production at the plate in the past few seasons. Signing with the Jays this past offseason was heartbreaking for Cincy fans worldwide, given that he has been a mainstay since his debut in 2007 and finished 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting in 2008.
Still, Votto had a fantastic career, slashing a lifetime .294/.409/.511 with 356 home runs. The former MVP received six All-Star nods throughout his illustrious career. His big league career was spent with Cincinnati, where he will always be a fan-favorite.
Behind Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, and Barry Larkin, Votto finishes fourth all-time on the Reds' list of WAR leaders, according to Baseball Reference. Congratulations to him on a fantastic career.
In the end, Atkins may be to blame for keeping Votto in the minors, and knowing he wouldn't be called up, Votto thought it a waste of time to continue playing, knowing he is at the tail end of his career anyway. Given Votto's performance in Toronto's system, it's hard to blame him. Votto retired without being cut, keeping his dignity intact.