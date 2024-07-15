Ross Atkins fate all but determined for Blue Jays as trade deadline nears
By Lior Lampert
The July 30 MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Time is running out for front offices around the league to decide whether they will buy, sell or stay put leading up to the date.
Some executives are parting ways with coveted to make an all-in push for the postseason or replenish their farm system. Meanwhile, others hope whatever move(s) they do or don't pull off keeps them from getting fired. Then there's Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, who's presumably screwed no matter how the chips fall if recent reporting is any indication.
On Sunday, intel from USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggests the writing is on the wall for Atkins, barring Toronto defying all odds.
Nothing could rescue Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins from ultimate fate as trade deadline nears
Per Nightengale, the Blue Jays "may have to make the playoffs" for Atkins to avoid being relieved of his duties. The baseball insider named the Toronto exec as one of three top brass members in a similar position.
However, Nightengale labeled Atkins as the one who "appears to be in the most danger," which makes sense given Toronto's place in the standings.
Toronto is 44-52 and in last place of a stacked American League East division. Their best opportunity of sneaking into the playoffs is via the Wild Card, though they're 9.5 games back of the third and final spot. In other words, the Jays will be hard-pressed to leapfrog the clubs ahead of them, meaning Atkins presumably gets axed.
Based on Baseball Reference's postseason probabilities, the Jays have a 0.1 percent chance of reaching the postseason. While it is far from encouraging, there is a non-zero possibility Atkins will overcome the tumultuous 2024 campaign and underwhelming stint with Toronto.
The Blue Jays have been widely considered a team to monitor ahead of the deadline, particularly surrounding infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. But FanSided's Robert Murray has communicated that the two will likely stay put. Perhaps Atkins has accepted his fate, hence the reluctance to deal star players on the roster.