3 Rudy Gobert trades if Wolves get spooked by massive contract option
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, returning to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. Led by Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, they have positioned the Timberwolves as next in line to hold up the Larry O’Brien trophy.
However, financial issues are looming around the corner, with the team exceeding the second apron and facing a negative $60 million in cap space. Rudy Gobert is projected to earn $46.7 million if he accepts his player option in the 2025-26 season, but the Timberwolves might have no choice but to trade him to avoid cap disaster.
Here are three trades that could see Rudy Gobert on another team if Minnesota parts ways with his massive contract option.
3. Orlando Magic
- Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Jonathan Issac, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, 2027 First-Round pick
- Orlando Magic receive: Rudy Gobert, Rob Dillingham
This trade would see the Orlando Magic giving up a hefty package for Rudy Gobert, but one that could take this team to the next level. With rising players like Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero, the Magic would be adding a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, bringing height and elite rim protection to a team that struggled against big men in their first-round playoff exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Additionally, the Magic would also acquire Rob Dillingham, a promising young point guard who averaged a solid 13.6 points per game in the Summer League and could develop further on a now forward-heavy team.
The Minnesota Timberwolves would tremendously improve their bench, adding both length and shooting with Jonathan Issac and Wendel Carter Jr. The trade would allow Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, to slide into the starting lineup, providing a spark of explosiveness paired with Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns. Cole Anthony would transition from being a third-string point guard into a solid sixth-man position, equipping a quick-minded offense to a thriving Timberwolves rotation.
2. Atlanta Hawks
- Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Two future First-Round picks
- Atlanta Hawks receive: Rudy Gobert, Nickel Alexander Walker
After trading away Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Atlanta Hawks could bring in another star by landing Rudy Gobert. The Hawks would replace longtime center Clint Capela, who hasn’t propelled the team to any significant playoff chances since 2021. In this potential scenario, the team would sacrifice two first-round picks, in hopes of landing in the late 20s due to anticipated postseason success.
The Timberwolves would be getting a cheaper option at the center position in Clint Capela while adding Bogdan Bogdanovic, who recently averaged 18.3 points per game in the Olympics. His impressive shooting from beyond the arc would contribute to the Timberwolves' success, bringing his cold-blooded mentality to the NBA stage once again.
1. Los Angeles Clippers
- Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Kawhi Leonard, Bones Hyland
- Los Angeles Clippers receive: Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley
In a blockbuster trade, the Timberwolves could see themselves adding another Defensive Player of the Year in Kawhi Leonard. The Los Angeles Clippers might be looking to move on from the two-time finals MVP, and why not get a defensive-minded big man in Rudy Gobert? The Clippers would see themselves adding Mike Conley, who could provide stability as the veteran point guard.
The Timberwolves would be adding a star next to Anthony Edwards, who could provide another spark of offense as Leonard averaged 23.7 points per game last season. The trade would allow Bones Hyland the opportunity to shine in the starting lineup due to reports of frustration with his current role as the backup point guard, putting up career lows across the board in 37 games.
If Leonard can stay healthy and Hyland thrives with increased minutes, the Timberwolves could project themselves to their first NBA finals appearance in franchise history.