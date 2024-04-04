Rumors sparked by draft prospect around Bills’ Stefon Diggs replacement
LSU's Malik Nabers is coming in hot with a prediction for who the Buffalo Bills will select in this month's NFL Draft.
The Buffalo Bills made the fateful decision to trade Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, sending him to the Houston Texans in exchange for a future second-round pick. Now equipped with one of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen and one of its worst WR rooms, the Bills' focus shifts to the upcoming NFL Draft.
It was popular to project a wideout to Buffalo before the Diggs trade. Now, it's all but guaranteed. The Bills could decide to wait until the second or third round in such a deep WR class, but frankly, Allen needs dudes to throw to. If the Bills want to have any semblance of hope in the crowded AFC, fielding a competent pass-catching corps is a top priority.
LSU's Malik Nabers is widely considered the second-best WR on the board, behind only Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr. While the Bills won't be in position to select Nabers at No. 28, they could theoretically land his very talented teammate.
In a recent Instagram Live appearance, Nabers touched on potential landing spots for fellow Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. You can probably guess where he predicts Thomas to land.
Malik Nabers expects LSU teammate Brian Thomas Jr. to land with Bills in NFL Draft
Thomas would be quite the pickup for Buffalo. He was forced to share the spotlight with Nabers at LSU, but he still managed an impressive 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. That is 17.3 yards per catch.
Listed at 6-foot-5, Thomas' blend of size, speed, and vertical pop is virtually unmatched in this class. He displays suction-cup hands on contested catches and he frequents the end zone, normally because he's plain faster than the competition. His ability to stretch the defense vertically could help the Bills account for Diggs' absence, plus Allen is one of the best long-distance bombers in the world. He can deliver the pigskin when Thomas gains an advantage downfield.
Now, if you're thinking "hm, that guy sounds too good to be available at No. 28," you're probably right. Thomas is widely pegged in the "second tier" of 2024 wide receivers, as The Ringer's Danny Kelly puts it. But, frankly, Thomas is closer to tier one than tier three, and the Bills aren't the only mid-to-late first-round team in need of WR help.
Buffalo could use its newfound trade ammo to move up and land Thomas. Or, Brandon Beane and the front office can cross their fingers and hope for a miracle.
Nabers is obviously well-connected to Thomas, but this doesn't read like inside knowledge. He's goofing around on Instagram. If the Bills do manage to get Thomas in the building, however, that could be what salvages the Josh Allen era.