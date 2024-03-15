Russell Wilson hasn't come up with his 'Let's Ride' for Steelers just yet, or has he?
- From Go 'Hawks, to Broncos Country, Let's Ride, Russell Wilson is a man of catchphrases.
- In addition to giving himself nicknames, he needs a new catchphrase for his new team.
- What will he say to fire up Pittsburgh Steelers fans? What if he already has his new one?
By John Buhler
After painting all of Western Pennsylvania black and yellow by blasting "Black and Yellow" upon showing the entire internet what his new jersey looks like, Russell Wilson is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Signing for the veteran minimum, Wilson will be getting more money from the Denver Broncos than even David Justice got from the New York Yankees for playing in Oakland.
This is very much a low risk, high reward type of signing for the Steelers. If it blows up in their face, Wilson will be out of the league by this time next year. But should it pan out for them, maybe they can chase Lombardi Trophy No. 7 together in the coming years? Regardless, we know that Wilson needs a new catchphrase to fire up Steelers fans everywhere. What's his "Go 'Hawks!" or "Let's Ride" going to be?
Well, he did not exactly have one when telling Steelers Nation what's up on social media Friday morning. He just said that he just signed with the team and was fired up to wear the black and gold. Wilson ended his five-second video with the proverbial Here We Go. That might as well be the national anthem for Western Pennsylvania. It is short, simple and it works! Could Wilson add to it?
"Here We Go" may be part of Steelers lore, but leave it up to Wilson to make it feel very cringeworthy.
All I need to see is him sling a Terrible Towel over his head with Bret Michaels of Poison right before Styx's "Renegade" drops. We don't need nothin' but a good time at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium, yinz.
Russell Wilson has gone from Let's Ride to Here We Go this offseason
No matter what happens in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are going to be must-watch television. If they hold up their end of the bargain of being a Mike Tomlin-coached team, they will more than half of the games, while being high-end dysfunctional throughout. Adding Wilson to the equation could either be the nuclear fusion this franchise is in need across the board, or this could be the next Chernobyl...
Either way, Here We Go... That phrase is one of my all-time favorites because you can either use it as it was intended, or completely ironically. Whether it is pure jubilation with Wilson at the helm of the offense or a bigger sad bag of crap akin to the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired, you have my undivided attention, Pittsburgh. In truth, I actually this works out because the Steelers aren't Denver.
Overall, I do think Wilson is a pretty good fit in Arthur Smith's offense. Playing for a defensive-minded coach in a conservative, ground-centric offense is more than a recipe for success for Wilson. It is what he built his Hall of Very Good career around in Seattle. His ego may have grown bigger than the sun in the Pacific Northwest, but all you need is some rain to block it out. Pittsburgh is often overcast.
The jig is up, the news is out, they finally found him. Mr. Unlimited is the renegade who had it made.