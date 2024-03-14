Russell Wilson revealed his Steelers jersey in the most cringeworthy manner possible
Russell Wilson wants everybody to know what his new Pittsburgh Steelers jersey really looks like.
By John Buhler
Yeah. Uh-huh. You know what it is. Black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow. Now on his third NFL team in four seasons, Russell Wilson just got his new black and yellow threads as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Picture this. A No. 3 home Steelers jersey coming fresh out of the box to the tune of Wiz Khalifa's masterpiece of "Black and Yellow." You know what it is.
From Go 'Hawks, to Broncos Country, Let's Ride, we cannot wait to see Wilson shout Here We Go while slinging his Terrible Towel over his head like Bret Michaels getting fired up for Steelers games. Truth be told, I think he actually makes the Steelers better. He could be perfect running Arthur Smith's ground-centric attack. He will Let Russ Bake after seeing how poorly things went when you Let Russ Cook.
At this time, I know three things for certain about the Steelers next year. One, they will win at least nine games because Mike Tomlin is their head coach. Two, there will be plenty of locker room drama throughout the entire campaign. And three, either Wilson or Kenny Pickett will suffer irreparable damage as the lesser Steelers quarterback this season. But as for the winner, you know what it is!
Here is Wilson getting fired up about getting his new Steelers jersey. It does look so clean, though.
After bombing with the Denver Broncos, it will be in Pittsburgh where Wilson tries to save his career.
Russell Wilson reveals his Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to "Black and Yellow"
No matter if this is still a long-running joke Team 3 is trying to play on everyone or not, I applaud Wilson for continuing to be on-brand, even if being on-brand for him makes you want to gouge your eyes out with a rusty spoon. As Nickelback once foretold, "This is how you remind me of what I really am." It's not like him to say sorry. If you were waiting on a different story, this time, you are mistaken.
No matter how you feel about the grandiose Steelers jersey reveal, all that matters is Pittsburgh is of the belief that Wilson can help the team win games. He thrived for years playing for the Seattle Seahawks in an offense that put him in advantageous situations to succeed. Wilson built what looked to be a hall of fame career there, before the last three seasons did irreparable damage to that notion.
All the while, you want to see people be excited about what makes them excited. The Steelers are one of the NFL's most iconic brands. They have won six Super Bowls in their illustrious history. While they haven't even been to one since Wilson was playing in college, for the North Carolina State Wolfpack mind you, he could be the one to get them back to the promised land if everything comes up aces.
We must accept Wilson for who he is as a total cornball, but one who has won a ton of games before.