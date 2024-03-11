The biggest loser of Russell Wilson-Steelers signing isn’t Kenny Pickett
- Russell Wilson is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the veteran minimum.
- Kenny Pickett is entering his third year as professional quarterback out of Pittsburgh.
- Despite Wilson coming over, Pickett isn't hurt by the signing the most. Well, who is then?
By John Buhler
Your guess is as good as mine as to what the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing. While I don't dislike the hiring of Arthur Smith to be their next offensive coordinator, even though he never won three games in a row at any point of his three-year run of going 7-10 annually leading my Atlanta Falcons, I simply do not get the Russell Wilson signing in free agency. For basically nothing, sure, but why even bother?
Wilson coming to Pittsburgh may force last year's starter Kenny Pickett to get better in a hurry, but pressure either crushes you or forges diamonds. Either way, the Steelers are looking like a Beautiful Disaster on 3/11 Day. While you think you are enjoying some crunchy tunes while nomming on some Doritos, the flavored tortilla snack chips are past their expiration date. Mr. Unlimited is Nacho Cheese.
Truth be told, there is a way that this move works out quite well for the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin could play the nobody believes in us card all the time, mostly because it is true in that nobody believes Wilson can save Pittsburgh. Not even a fish. What actually stings the most about the Wilson signing for roughly $1.2 million for 2024 is that Mason Rudolph may be left without a place to start.
For one final time, the Steelers pulled the football out from him like Lucy did to poor Charlie Brown.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph hurt most by Russell Wilson signing
Up to this point, Rudolph has spent his entire pro career playing for the Steelers. A third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft, he has rarely had his opportunities to prove to his employer that he is worthy of being taken seriously as an NFL starting quarterback. Honestly, it was time to leave two years ago. While I think he can start games in this league, where is he going to play?
My first thought is to go back home and play for the Carolina Panthers. Rudolph grew up just outside of Charlotte in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He would have to back up Bryce Young, but Young is slender and could be injury-prone. The fact that Dave Canales did such great work a year ago with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay leads me to believe that being a backup in Charlotte would be a possibility.
The other landing spot I can think of might be the Atlanta Falcons. This is because fellow Pokes legend Zac Robinson is the Dirty Birds' new offensive coordinator. Robinson is somewhat of a mentor for Rudolph, given their strong ties of playing for Mike Gundy in Stillwater. Atlanta already has Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke still under contract, but it looks like there will be major changes.
Finding the right situation for Rudolph to compete for a starting job just got a lot more complicated.