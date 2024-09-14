Russell Wilson’s return timeline for Steelers just got a bit clearer
By Kinnu Singh
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Wilson is unlikely to make his Steelers debut this week, crushing the hopes of Denver Broncos’ fans everywhere.
When the maligned quarterback signed with Pittsburgh in free agency, the assumption was that he would serve as the starter. Instead, backup quarterback Justin Fields has received every opportunity to seize the role.
Wilson has been hampered by a calf injury since training camp, and it kept him out of the regular season opener.
Russell Wilson timeline could see him return in Week 4
The Steelers are reportedly planning to start Fields for the next two games, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
The Steelers will be on the road to face the Broncos on Sunday and will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their home debut in Week 3. If the Steelers find themselves with a 3-0 record after those games, it could be hard to make a quarterback change.
The quarterback controversy has simmered throughout the summer, and it’s likely to continue throughout the regular season. Wilson and Fields both had opportunities to separate themselves and win the job, but neither was able to outperform the other by a significant margin.
Dulac believes Wilson had a strong hold on the starting role in training camp, claiming Tomlin led people to “falsely believe” there was a quarterback competition. That could change if Fields makes a significant impact against his next two opponents.
Wilson is a seasoned veteran with nine Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship, but he has struggled in the latter portion of his career. Fields is raw and physically gifted, but he hasn’t shown the consistency or ability to lead a professional offense.
Unfortunately, it may not matter which quarterback the Steelers start — at this stage of their careers, both quarterbacks have many similarities than differences.
Both quarterbacks have struggled to throw the ball on time and in rhythm. In 2023, Fields had the slowest average time to throw (3.23) and Wilson had the second-slowest average time to throw (3.06), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. They have also taken more sacks than any other quarterback in the league since 2022.