Latest Russell Wilson rumor hints at Steelers drama bubbling under the surface
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 on the young season and neither of those games was started by Russell Wilson, who Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan brought in this offseason for pennies on the dollar as a stable veteran presence behind center. Rather, it's been Justin Fields pushing Wilson every step of the way.
Fields played better in the preseason and showed flashes in practice. While he was initially traded for as a developmental project, Fields has learned to embrace the unexpected. If he wins this week against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Steelers home opener, it'll be tough to bench him, even if Wilson is healthy in Week 4.
With that in mind, at least one pundit thinks Wilson will use his friends in the media to his advantage if absolutely necessary, whether that's to force his way into the starting lineup or out of Pittsburgh altogether.
"The challenge is keeping Russell Wilson from activating his personal media machine in the events that he knows he's ready to go and he's frustrated about not playing," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio told 93.7 The Fan. "That's the only downside to this, but I think they know how to handle him in a way that will keep him from trying to make his case through his PR representatives, to reporters who would be pushing the agenda that, 'Why did he come here? He should be traded,' whatever the case may be."
Could Russell Wilson force the Steelers hand?
Now, if you're thinking this sounds like some deep state conspiracy theory, you'd be correct. However, Wilson holds a lot of power as an established NFL veteran, and tends to keep a small circle. Those close to him are not afraid to act on his behalf, especially when asked -- even if that means stirring the pot unnecessarily.
Despite not starting last week, the Steelers did all they could to make Wilson feel like part of the team. In what was originally billed as Wilson's return to Denver, the former Broncos quarterback didn't play a down. He did receive a 'petty game ball' from Mike Tomlin, a tradition when a Steeler defeats their former team. Perhaps this will keep the Steelers and Tomlin in Wilson's good graces while they figure out exactly what they have in Fields over the next week or so.
However, don't be surprised if Wilson remains on the bench moving forward, and thus feels the need to usher himself elsewhere. Wilson is on a prove-it deal and wants to start beyond just this season. Sitting on the bench in Pittsburgh is not what he had in mind for 2024.