Ryder Cup: Future locations for 2025 and beyond
Following the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, we know the locations of four of the next five competitions between the United States and Europe.
By Luke Norris
At long last, the 2023 Ryder Cup is upon us.
And what a glorious event this year's competition between the United States and Europe will be. And we're not just talking about the golfers here, although this year's Ryder Cup just happens to feature every single player in the top 13 of the Official World Golf Ranking.
The Americans, of course, are led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, while the Europeans are led by second-ranked Rory McIlroy.
But beyond the players themselves, this year's battle has some added intrigue as Italy welcomes one of golf's greatest events for the very first time, adding the incredible Marco Simone Golf & Country Club to the superb list of courses that have hosted this competition over the years.
Located approximately 25 minutes from Rome, the 6,343-yard layout at Marco Simone is a perfect place to hold a match-play event and will undoubtedly give fans on both sides of the Atlantic plenty of spectacular moments.
But once the final putt drops on Sunday, where will the Ryder Cup be played next? Beyond the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, we know where the next three competitions will be held. In fact, we know four of the next five locations.
Future Ryder Cup locations for 2025 and beyond
Year
Host City/Country
Host Course
2025
Farmingdale, NY (United States)
Bethpage Black
2027
Adare, County Limerick, Ireland (Europe)
Adare Manor
2029
Chaska, MN (United States)
Hazeltine
2031
Europe
TBA
2033
San Francisco, CA (United States)
Olympic Club
2035
Europe
TBA
2037
Bethesda, MD (United States)
Congressional
As the location alternates between the U.S. and Europe, the event returns to America in 2025 and will be contested at the always-tough Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York, which hosted the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens as well as the 2019 PGA Championship.
In 2027, the Ryder Cup returns to Ireland for the first time since 2006 as The Golf Course at Adare Manor, a gorgeous Robert Trent Jones design, serves as the host.
In 2029, Minnesota's Hazeltine National Golf Club returns to the rotation for the second time in 13 years. Hazeltine, which has also hosted two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships, was the venue for the 2016 Ryder Cup, which the U.S. won by a score of 17-11.
The 2031 Ryder Cup venue in Europe has yet to be announced, but we do know that the 2033 competition will take place at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, which has hosted five U.S. Opens.
And those are the future Ryder Cup sites we know at this point in time.