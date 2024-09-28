Saints at Falcons: Odds, predictions, statistics and betting trends for Week 4
Maybe the New Orleans Saints (2-1) shouldn't practice today before their NFC South clash at Atlanta (1-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. Eastern, FOX). A final day of rest and relaxation in between meetings may be the best preparation as the beat-up Saints try to find out who they really are in this one.
They have history on their side with 10 wins in their last 13 games against the Falcons, and that included five straight wins at home before a 24-15 loss last season. New Orleans looked like its Super Bowl championship team of 2009-10 over the first two weeks this year in 47-10 and 44-19 routs of Carolina and Dallas as it led the NFL in scoring with 45.5 points a game. But it reverted back to is mediocre offense of the post-Brees era last week in a 15-12 loss to Philadelphia.
With the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (3-0) looming next Monday night in New Orleans, the Saints need to establish if they are the same team of the first two weeks quickly, or it could be another average season.
Saints vs. Falcons: What you need to know
As the past week progressed, the Saints lost starting center Erik McCoy (groin) for six to eight weeks, starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) for this game and starting middle linebacker and co-captain Demario Davis (hamstring) for this game. Davis, an All-Pro the last five seasons who has 18 tackles and a sack this season, will miss the first game of his career, which is in its 14th year, due to injury. The only other game he missed was due to COVID in 2021.
Adjustments were made as the Saints activated five-year veteran backup Shane Lemieux to possibly start at center, so starting left guard Lucas Patrick could stay there after he replaced McCoy at center on the first series Sunday in the loss to Philadelphia. Then Ruiz was ruled out. Landon Young or Oli Udoh will likely replace Ruiz. And weak side linebacker Pete Werner is expected to move to the middle.
Then on Thursday, backup wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. injured his ankle in practice and was listed as questionable for the game, which got more significant in Friday's practice. That's when starting wide receiver Chris Olave went down with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday. Another backup wideout, A.T. Perry, is also questionable after missing the last two days of practice.
Star running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play, but he's nursing a hip pointer and bruised rips from last week. Got all that? But it's still Falcons week, so count on the Saints being ready - if not physically, surely mentally and emotionally.
The Falcons are hurting, too, though as starting offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and starting center Drew Dalman (ankle) have both been ruled out. And running back Bijan Robinson has been slowed by a shoulder injury.
How to watch Saints vs. Falcons live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1 p.m. Eastern
- Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- City: Atlanta
- TV/Streaming: FOX, NFL+, Sling TV, Fubo TV.
- Radio: WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM in New Orleans area.
Latest game odds for Saints vs. Falcons
- Money line: Atlanta -124. New Orleans +115
- Spread: Atlanta -2.5. New Orleans +2.5
- Total: Over/Under 41.5
Saints vs. Falcons statistics, betting trends
The Falcons have covered in four of their last six games against the Saints. New Orleans is No. 2 in the NFL in scoring with 34.3 points a game. The Saints have had to dramatically re-work its offensive line because of key injuries, but the Falcons are a lowly 28th in the NFL in rush defense with 150.3 yards allowed a game.
Saints vs. Falcons predictions
- The New Orleans/Baton Rouge Advocate: Jeff Duncan - Saints 21, Falcons 20; Zach Ewing - Saints 21 Falcons 16; Luke Johnson - Saints 23, Falcons 21; Matthew Paras - Falcons 24, Saints 21; Rod Walker - Falcons 27, Saints 24.
- Atlanta Falcons on SI.com: Terrance Biggs - Falcons 33, New Orleans 30.
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Michael Cunningham - Falcons (no score).