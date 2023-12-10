Saints coach Dennis Allen's take on Derek Carr fight should get him fired
New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr got into an altercation with his offensive lineman on the sideline. Saints coach Dennis Allen's response wasn't good enough.
By Mark Powell
With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints kept their NFC South hopes alive, keeping pace with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even in a win, however, the Saints had their fair share of drama. Derek Carr and offensive lineman Erik McCoy got into a shouting match near the sidelines.
Carr, who has struggled quite a bit this season after signing a lucrative free-agent contract, finally let his frustration with the Saints offense get the best of him. While Carr's offensive line is far from the only problem in New Orleans, some early issues against the lowly Panthers were enough to send him over the edge.
When Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about the altercation after the game, his answer didn't exactly give fans confidence.
Showing fight is one thing, yelling at teammates is another. This isn't training camp. Clearly, Carr and McCoy should have handled this in house rather than yelling at one another on the field. How does that help team camaraderie?
Saints: Dennis Allen isn't doing Derek Carr any favors
Dennis Allen is squarely on the hot seat this season. Should the Saints fail to make the playoffs after adding Carr this offseason, he will be the odd man out. Allen doesn't have much success as a head coach in this league. Carr, meanwhile, is signed to a four-year deal that doesn't really let up until after the 2024 campaign, if not 2025.
New Orleans is tied with the Buccaneers and Falcons in the brutal NFC South. All three teams are under .500.
For the Saints to make the marriage between Carr and Allen work, they need to at the very least clinch a postseason spot. A home playoff game would be the maginal improvement needed to show Allen has things moving in the right direction. For now, though, that is not the case.