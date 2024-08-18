1 Saints player with most to gain, 1 who could lose everything on Sunday night
The New Orleans Saints are set to take on the San Fransisco 49ers in the second game of their 2024 preseason. Coming into this game, the Saints still have a ton to learn about themselves.
One of the biggest question marks they have is in their quarterback room.
Obviously, Derek Carr is their starter, but beyond Carr, nobody is really sure how the rest of the room lines up. Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and Taysom Hill are all in contention to see second team reps as the Saints signal caller.
In years past, Hill has played games and taken reps as the team's emergency quarterback and that's still a viable option this season as well, but I'm sure the Saints would like a more reliable option there. That's where the battle between Haener and Rattler comes into play.
QB Spencer Rattler has everything to gain against the 49ers
Spencer Rattler was the Saints fifth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a highly-touted quarterback prospect coming out of high school and through his college days. He never quite panned out to his full potential while at school, but he's still quite young and talented.
Rattler is listed as the Saints third-string quarterback, but with a solid performance, he could jump up to the backup signal caller in New Orleans.
He looked solid last week where he threw for 70 yards and rushed for a four yard touchdown.
Rattler's skillset is that of this new generation of quarterback. He has the mobility and arm talent to extend plays and make impressive throws down the field. He's struggled at times, but his potential is incredibly high. If he's able to put together a great performance, he could find himself above Haener on the depth chart.
QB Jake Haener could lose everything against the 49ers
Jake Haener was the Saints fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's a talented young quarterback who has shown flashes of impressive ability.
As of now, he's listed as the Saints backup quarterback on the depth chart. But New Orleans opted to select Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft, which doesn't exactly scream confidence in Haener.
However, Haener was impressive in Week 1 of the preseason. He threw for 107 yards with nine completions on 13 attempts. He flashed impressive throws on multiple occasions.
Rattler is hot on his heels. The Saints picked Rattler this year because they weren't fully confident in Haener's abilities. That means Haener has everything to lose if he plays poorly this week.
We could see a shuffling of the Saints depth chart if Haener performs poorly and Rattler performs well.