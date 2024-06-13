Saints top tight end to miss ‘good amount of time’ with injury
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints concluded the mandatory minicamp portion of their offseason workout program. However, they left the organized team activities (OTAs) worse for wear, losing one of their primary pass-catchers for what could be an extended absence.
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson will miss a "good amount of time" after suffering a lower leg injury. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
It remains unclear exactly when/how Johnson got hurt. However, additional intel from ESPN's Adam Schefter has provided us with more details surrounding the situation.
Schefter reveals Johnson damaged his foot after initial reports labeled it a lower leg ailment. While there seems to be no word regarding a diagnosis, the severity of the issue is significant enough that the tight end requires surgery. Nonetheless, the NFL insider said there is "hope and belief" that the latter is ready "for the start of the season."
Saints top TE Juwan Johnson to miss ‘good amount of time’ with foot injury
Last season, Johnson paced all Saints tight ends in targets (59), receptions (37), receiving yards (368) and touchdowns (4). So, it could be troublesome for New Orleans if he has to regular season action -- despite the optimistic outlook.
There is never an ideal moment for the Saints to lose a notable contributor like Johnson. But luckily for them, veteran seam stretcher Jimmy Graham is open to returning to New Orleans despite seemingly announcing his retirement in March. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old is currently a free agent and second-guessing his decision.
As things stand, Foster Moreau is the next man up for the Saints and will sit atop the positional depth chart. Moreover, New Orleans made rookie tight end Dallin Holker this year's highest-paid undrafted free agent, signing him to a deal including $235,000 in guaranteed money. Alternatively, the team may turn to veteran utility player Taysom Hill to receive a heftier workload in the passing game.