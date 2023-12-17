Did the Saints troll Tommy DeVito after injuring him on dirty hit?
The New Orleans Saints appeared to mock New York Giants QB Tommy DeVitto after injuring him early in the game.
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints have every right to troll their opponent, especially in a late-season game they need to win. However, they may want to read the room rather than mocking a player who was in concussion protocol at halftime.
Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is a fan favorite and, as his name suggests, very Italian. DeVito fits the team he plays for, and has performed surprisingly well the last few weeks. However, he struggled on Sunday, in part because of the aftershock of a dirty hit he took in the second quarter.
It should be noted that the Saints were not flagged for that hit, which is hard to believe. New Orleans came in high and late on said hit, when DeVito was giving himself up on a slide attempt. DeVito struggled to his feet and was eventually taken out of the game, where he had to clear concussion protocol.
While DeVito was admitted back into the game in the second half, relieving Tyrod Taylor of his duties, he wasn't quite the same player. The Saints defense quickly swallowed up any chance of a Giants comeback, as well. New Orleans won a game they frankly were expected to win.
New Orleans Saints troll Tommy DeVito despite dirty hit
Considering the Saints nearly knocked DeVito out of the game in the first half, one would think they'd understand trolling him is a bad look. Yet, here I am, writing that very article.
This moment came after a sack by Demario Davis. The Saints leaned into the DeVito criticism, as he received most of the attention all week long. Rather, it's New Orleans who needed a win to keep up in the NFC South.
The Saints were favored to win their division before the season, but have struggled at times offensively. They put together a solid display against the Giants on Sunday.