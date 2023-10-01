Saints willing to put their season on the line with latest Derek Carr update
The Saints haven't ruled out quarterback Derek Carr from playing in Week 4 against the Bucs.
By Kristen Wong
So.... you're telling me there's a chance? Other than recreating an iconic movie meme, NFL's Ian Rapoport is in fact telling Saints fans that "there is a chance" Derek Carr will play against the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Carr suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in last week's loss to the Packers. The ex-Raiders quarterback was taken to a local hospital for further tests that revealed his shoulder issue, clouding his status for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Per Rapoport, there is "optimism" that Carr plays as long as the Saints coaches know he can protect himself.
All factors considered, Carr will likely be a game-time decision.
Saints QB Derek Carr likely a game-time decision for Week 4 vs. Bucs
If Carr isn't deemed healthy enough, the Saints will rely on the ever-unpredictable Jameis Winston to command the offense against his former team.
Winston became notoriously known as "Mr. 30-30" in his final season in Tampa Bay, and his last four years with the Saints arguably consisted of more painful moments than triumphant ones. When Winston took over for Carr in Week 3, the Saints were up by 17 in the fourth quarter. Green Bay would go on to score 18 unanswered points to complete the comeback victory.
Winston didn't commit any turnovers in that small sample size, yet Saints fans likely felt that well-known anxiety-inducing reaction that crops up whenever he's looking downfield.
There's no doubt that Carr ranks as the far superior starting option in Week 4. If Carr is even remotely feeling pain in his shoulder, it would nonetheless be wiser for the Saints to let him rest and hopefully be healthy for the rest of the 2023 season rather than potentially exacerbate his injury.
The Saints, Falcons, and Bucs are tied with 2-1 records apiece, and every divisional matchup matters. Still, nothing should matter more than Carr's health in these next few days.