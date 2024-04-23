San Antonio Spurs Lottery odds: What are the chances of landing the No. 1 pick?
The San Antonio Spurs won big in last year's NBA Draft Lottery landing the No. 1 pick and Victor Wembanyama. Can they summon the magic again?
By Ian Levy
With generational prospect Victor Wembanyama available, the San Antonio Spurs got incredibly lucky, drawing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. There was just a 14 percent chance they would finish at the top but the only thing that matters was seeing their logo in the last enveolpe opened.
The Spurs did take Victor Wembanyama and enjoyed a transcendent rookie season from their new centerpiece. Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He's the runaway favorite for the Rookie of the Year and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.
However, despite his rookie heroics, the Spurs finished with an identical 22-60 record to the year before and will once again be near the top of the NBA Draft Lottery odds.
What are the Spurs at the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?
The Spurs have the fifth-best odds of winning the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, at 10.5 percent. They have a 42.1 percent chance of remaining in the top 4.
TEAM
Chance of No. 1 pick
Chance of Top 4 pick
Pistons
14.0%
52.1%
Wizards
14.0%
52.1%
Hornets
13.3%
50.3%
Trail Blazers
13.2%
50.0%
Spurs
10.5%
42.1%
Raptors
9.0%
37.2%
Grizzlies
7.5%
31.9%
Jazz
6.0%
26.3%
Rockets (via Nets)*
4.5%
20.3%
Hawks
3.0%
13.9%
Bulls
2.0%
9.4%
Rockets*
1.5%
7.1%
Kings
0.8%
3.8%
Warriors*
0.7%
3.4%
The Rockets get the Nets pick regardless of where it lands because it was traded unprotected. Their own pick is owed to the Thunder but protected No. 1-4. So if they leap into the top four, they keep it. If not, it goes to the Thunder.
The Warriors' pick is protected No. 1-4. If they don't leap into the top four, they owe that pick to the Trail Blazers.
Who could the Spurs take with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?
Unlike last year, the 2024 Draft Class doesn't not have a clearcut No. 1 pick. That puts a lot of prospects into play for the Spurs but it's likely that they target someone with the potential to be a primary creator and ball-handler. Things became infinitely easier for Wembanyama when steady point guard Tre Jones took over for point-forward project Jeremy Sochan and the Spurs do have some young talent on the wings — Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Sochan and Malaki Branham.
According to Chris Kline's latest FanSided NBA Draft Big Board, there are several prospects who could fit the bill for the Spurs at No. 1.
- Nikola Topic — Average athleticism but a crafty creator with size (6-foot-6), high-level European experience, excellent passing instincts and positive shooting mechanics. Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
- Rob Dillingham — More of a scorer than a pure point guard but a creative shot-maker with excellent body control and three-level scoring instincts. Read our full Rob Dillingham scouting report here.
- Reed Sheppard — Might be better off as a secondary creator, but one of the best shooters in the class with excellent defensive and passing instincts even with average size and athleticism. Read our full Reed Sheppard scouting report here.
- Isaiah Collier — An explosive lead guard with excellent athletic tools but shaky results in his freshman season. Collier was a potential No. 1 pick to start the college season and could re-emerge during pre-draft workouts. Read our full Isaiah Collier scouting report here.
How many times have the Spurs won the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?
In addition to 2013 when the Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs previously won the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft lottery two other times. They won the No. 1 pick in 1987 and selected David Robinson, and in 1997 when they selected Tim Duncan. Both players went on to Hall-of-Fame careers and multiple championships (albeit Robinson's were won as a teammate of Duncan's). Needless to say the Spurs have a great track record of finding historic talent at the top of the draft.
When is the NBA Draft Lottery?
The NBA Draft Lottery will be held Sunday, May 12 in Chicago, at 3:00 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN.