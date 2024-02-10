List of San Francisco 49ers excuses adding up before Super Bowl 58
The San Francisco 49ers have made plenty of excuses this week in the lead-up to Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Mark Powell
The San Francisco 49ers haven't had the best of weeks in the lead-up to Super Bowl 58. While Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Co. are up for the challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, they've also been on the receiving end of some freak accidents.
First, San Francisco's practice field wasn't up to par at UNLV. The NFL placed natural grass on top of the Rebels field, though that evidently made it too soft. Kyle Shanahan didn't openly complain about the incident, but he clearly wasn't pleased.
“This is the best choice we’ve got,” Shanahan said. “We’re here. We’re practicing on it. Everyone has their preferences. We wish things were better, but we’ll deal with it how it is."
49ers excuses are adding up ahead of Super Bowl 58
The practice field seemed to improve over the course of the week, but it served as an unfortunate setback for the 49ers, which are preparing to face the best quarterback in football in Patrick Mahomes.
Yet, UNLV's practice field wasn't the only distraction the 49ers faced this week. On Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the fire alarm went off in the 49ers team hotel, forcing the players awake a few hours early. San Francisco's finest didn't have a sense of humor on the subject.
"I think there's no way it's random," McCaffrey said. "It's part of it. It's just more wood thrown on the fire."
By "more wood on the fire," hopefully McCaffrey means motivation rather than supposed opponents to their looming contest.
"I'm sure somebody did it," Bosa added. "It kind of reminded me of Philly when they had this construction going on outside. It was early in the morning and they were like demolishing a bridge right outside of our hotel. We haven't had the best luck. But no excuses."
If by no excuses, Bosa means providing the media with fodder in case the 49ers lose, then yes!
San Francisco is favored on Sunday for a reason. They are the better overall team, though Mahomes is a generational quarterback. A win will not come easily, and all this talk about off-field matters will only take their focus off of what truly matters at the moment.