Saquon Barkley is an Eagle and his former teammates aren't happy
Saquon Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his former New York Giants teammates weren't thrilled about it.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants' fanbase was always torn on the selection of Saquon Barkley with the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But there was no denying he was easily the most talented athlete on the roster during his six years with the team. The issue is that the offensive line was always subpar, and the quarterback play was far from perfect. Not to mention the constant turnover at head coach.
While the Giants faithful were expecting Barkley to leave given the lack of progress on a new contract and how quickly they threw a $160 million contract at Daniel Jones that they are seemingly already regretting, there was one destination they didn't want to see him sign with.
And it happened.
According to multiple reports, Barkley was signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley also made the news official by tweeting his goodbyes to the Giants and sending out Eagles emojis.
Saquon Barkley's former Giants teammates were not happy that he signed with rival Eagles
Let's look at some of the reactions from Barkley's former teammates. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the most notable, saying that he was happy that Barkley got paid but conflicted since he signed with the rival Eagles. But Thibodeaux let it be known that he won't be afraid to tackle him.
Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who joined the Giants as a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2019, showed his emotions in the form of a GIF. What GIF exactly? One of "The Office" character Michael Scott, played by actor Steve Carrell, crying.
Slayton also tagged Barkley in the tweet.
Giants fans had to expect Barkley would leave to play for a team willing to sign him to significant money. They were just hoping it wasn't the Eagles, the team that had been a thorn in their side for the better part of the past decade. Not only were the Eagles able to offer Barkley more, they had something the Giants couldn't offer, a top-tier offensive line., even with Jason Kelce's retirement.
Barkley's Giants career officially ends with 5, 211 rushing yards, and 35 rushing touchdowns on 1,201 carries, and 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Giants are obviously looking elsewhere to help improve their roster to contend in the future. But to watch Barkley leave for the Eagles has to sting, especially since they will see him for twice a season for a maximum of the next three years.