Sauce Gardner shades Zach Wilson, Jets offense without naming names
The Jets defense has to be at their wit's end with the offense.
The New York Jets have an outstanding defense. They do not have an outstanding offense. And the defensive players are very, very aware of that.
On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he will stick with Zach Wilson even after another subpar performance against the Raiders. Wilson has scored one touchdown in the last five games. The Jets offense has not scored a touchdown in the last 11 quarters.
If Saleh thinks that isn't getting to the defense, he's kidding himself.
Sauce Gardner expresses reasonable frustration with Jets offense
"We're not playing complementary football," Gardner told reporters after the game on Sunday.
Gardner clearly isn't trying to be a bad teammate or call out anyone by name, but anyone with a brain can read into what's implied there. Zach Wilson and the offense simply haven't gotten the job done this season. And if they had, the Jets would have a winning record. Heck, they'd be right up there with the best teams in the AFC.
Gardner's assertion that the defense has no margin for error is true. And that's not sustainable, even for a group as strong as the Jets defense.
The Jets have the seventh-ranked defense in the league in points allowed. On the flip side, the offense ranks 30th in points scored.
The six teams that outrank the Jets' defense all have offenses that have averaged 23 points per game or better this season. New York is averaging 16, almost a full touchdown short of the support other teams are getting.
That weighs on a defense. It can put individual players in positions where they make mistakes because they're trying too hard to make the play that changes the game. Because if they don't make it, they lose. You've got to feel for players like Gardner put in that position.
At least they've got the hope of Aaron Rodgers returning.