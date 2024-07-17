Scotland women celebrate success in UEFA Euro 2025 qualification group
By StevieMac
Scotland women's soccer team clinched top place in UEFA Women's Championship QualificationLeague B Group 2 on Tuesday evening. A tense and tough 1-0 win at Firhill over Serbia closed off this qualification phase. The Scots lead the table by three points, and Serbia remain in second place. The women’s side will now hope to go further and qualify for next years tournament in Switzerland for more Tartan Army celebrations.
This final tie always looked like the crunch match to determine who would top the group. Both sides had been equal on points through the last few games, Scotland having the better goal difference. They went into this last game facing each other knowing a win for either side would mean first place in the League B group. It would also mean promotion for the winners to League A.
The first half saw Scotland struggle to find their recent form. It took a while for them to get going but they found their way. Kirsty Hanson scored after 39 minutes to give Scotland a foothold and a 1-0 half time lead.It came from a clever backheel from Martha Thomas leaving a tap on for Hanson.
Scotland women battle through to win and top their group
The second half was a tough battle with Serbia chasing an equalizer. Eartha Cumings, playing just her second game for Scotland, made some good saves to keep a pressing Serbia side out. While at the other end Scotland created some chances to extend their lead. They brought on Friday’s two-goal hero from Friday in Slovakia, Claire Emslie, after 71 minutes but she wasn't able to get a second goal to make the match more comfortable.
In the end, though, that first half goal from Hanson was enough. The 1-0 win meant Scotland had gone through the group unbeaten and thoroughly deserved their top spot. It’s been an amazing turnaround for the side under manager Pedro Martinez-Losa since losing badly to England last December.
The draw for the two-legged playoff ties in October takes place on Friday July 19, with Scotland having earned a seeded position. A further round follows that leaving Scotland with plenty still to do to secure a Euro 2025 spot. Their group form, which grew as the phase progressed, will have given them great confidence.