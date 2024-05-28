Scotland women won't be distracted as they focus on qualifying for Euro 2025
By StevieMac
Scotland women’s soccer team is at their training camp in Murcia, Spain as they prepare for two big matches. They face Israel in back-to-back tests in the next eight days as they aim to qualify for the Euro 2025 finals next year in Switzerland. There are though some clouds looming that could affect the two games and their performance.
First up is the home match against Israel on Friday, May 31 at Hampden Park. Normally the Scotland team would be hoping for strong backing from their supporters for this. Security concerns over potential public protests at the game have led to the Scottish FA deciding to play behind closed doors. A match in Israel is out of the question currently so the return game will be played in Hungary on June 4, also without a crowd.
Hopefully, the flat atmosphere such closed matches can bring won’t affect the players who need to focus on getting a positive result. Scotland are currently in joint top place with Serbia in their Euro 2025 B2 qualifying group. Israel is currently fourth and bottom, with Slovakia taking up third place.
The Scots will also have been pleased to put some concerns over current manager Pedro Martinez-Losa to one side. He has been mentioned as a potential candidate should the manager's job at Lyon become vacant. Current Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor is tipped to join Chelsea as their new manager and Martinez-Losa has previously been boss at French side Bordeaux.
Scotland women’s soccer team boss remains comitted
As Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson explains via the BBC, the Scotland manager has spoken to the squad about the speculation. She confirmed that Martinez-Losa is focused on getting Scotland to Euro 2025. "He’s addressed the squad," Gibson said. "It’s football, speculation always surrounds managers. He’s reiterated that he’s committed here and we’ve had that clarity so going forward, we’re fully focused on the job at hand and for us, that’s to get Scotland back to a major tournament.”
So far Scotland has been steady if unimpressive in their win and a draw in qualifying. The points are welcome, the results have been encouraging and keep them in contention. But the performances need to improve if they are to retain a real hope of qualifying directly or via playoffs.
The next two games against Israel with no fans at either venue will make things difficult. At least Scotland have confidence their manager is fully committed to helping them come through — hopefully with six points and two wins secured.