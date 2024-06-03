Scotland women triumph in Euro 2025 qualifying in difficult scenario
By StevieMac
The indications beforehand were that Scotland women’s soccer team wouldn't be distracted by events surrounding their UEFA Euro 2025 qualifying match against Israel. That was proven on Friday night when the two sides met behind closed doors at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Fans had been barred from the match as the Scottish Football Association feared there would be protests over Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Those concerns were correct as a protestor managed to evade security at the stadium and chain themselves to the goalposts. Both teams were already in the tunnel ready to come out on the pitch at that point. They remained there for around 20 minutes, adding more tension to any nerves the players already had.
Half an hour later than planned, the match kicked off. Scotland women had been criticized in previous matches for low-key performances and a lack of goals. That changed on Friday as they raced to a 3-0 first-half lead having dominated the Israeli side.
This was a much better showing from Scotland. Despite the many distractions and that delayed start, the players put in their best qualifying performance so far. The second half was quieter but by then the job was done. A penalty gave Scotland a four-goal lead until a late consolation from Israel on 84 minutes.
Scotland win helps them top qualifying group
Despite the slight disappointment at the lack of a clean sheet, Scotland’s women were delighted with a 4-1 victory, as was manager Pedro Martinez-Losa. As the BBC reports, he was proud of his team and the way they tackled a difficult scenario.
"I want to praise the professionalism of the team.” he said, "Not only the focus of the players but also the staff in challenging circumstances. Our main focus and inspiration is for Scotland to qualify for the Euros and we have to be at the top of the group, where we are now, we have to win games and that's what we remained focused on.”
"The way we played in the first half was excellent. We created a lot of opportunities and I think that's something we want to repeat."
The 4-1 win took Scotland to top place in their Euro 2025 qualifying group. They currently lead Serbia in second place on goal difference with both sides on seven points. Slovakia, beaten 2-1 by Serbia, remain third with three points and Israel are rooted to the bottom with no points so far.
Next up for Scotland is Israel again. The tie is being played in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, June 4, also behind closed doors. The protests in Glasgow will surely have heightened security concerns for further disruption. The Scotland women know they can deal with whatever comes up and have the beating of Israel. Another positive result will help their qualifying hopes enormously.