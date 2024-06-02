Blame Boras? Blake Snell's nightmare season continues with concerning injury
By Mark Powell
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, two Scott Boras clients at the time, waited until just before Opening Day to sign short-term contracts on the free-agent market. Snell failed to get the long-term contract he wanted from the San Francisco Giants, instead signing a two-year, $62 million deal with a player option for his second year. If the first two months of his 2024 season are any indication, Snell will be opting in to his cushy $38.5 million salary for 2025.
Snell has struggled early with the Giants. Much of that can be attributed as rust for missing spring training, something Boras originally downplayed but his client has since suggested set him back at the start of the year.
“The one thing I would say is that big-league spring training, you need it,” Snell said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “You have to go to spring training. I hope teams see that. I don't know what Montgomery is doing, but I bet it's tough for him.”
Snell had an ERA over 10 entering Sunday's start against the Yankees. Montgomery isn't performing up to his standards either.
Blake Snell injured in start against the Yankees
To make matters even worse, Snell was pulled from his latest start against the Yankees in what was easily his best appearance of the season so far. Snell gave up three runs in just under five innings.
If Snell did indeed re-aggravate his adductor strain, he could miss up to a month of the 2024 season if not more. Given he joined the team late to begin with, Snell's disastrous campaign should be considered a warning sign across the industry. All players need spring training.
“It's not easy,” Snell said, via Nightengale. “I didn't face a big-league hitter until I pitched in my first game in the big leagues this year. It's tough. You just have nothing to go off of. You're just kind of like, ‘Oh, let's see what we've got.' I faced 18-year-olds. It's all excuses. But it's the truth.”
Injuries are often a consequence of athletes pushing their bodies to the limits, especially when struggling. It's impossible to tell if that's what happened to Snell, but Boras hasn't done him any favors so far this season.
Hopefully, this wasn't as bad as it looks.