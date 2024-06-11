Scott Boras predicted to make Juan Soto his latest free agency victim
ESPN polled a panel of 28 MLB executives, agents and insiders tasking them with predicting the contract length and dollar amount that Juan Soto could get this offseason in free agency ($).
Obviously, that's nearly an impossible task at hand. Soto is a completely different player than any free agent in the history of the game and his offseason contract will be monumental for the sport. But one thing is for certain: Soto is looking for a long-term deal with 10 or more years.
Well, that's what 26 of the 28 insiders thought anyway. One projected an eight-year deal and one even projected a one-year deal.
MLB insider projected Juan Soto to be Scott Boras' newest victim with one year deal
Scott Boras, a notable MLB agent, struck out for a ton of his clients this offseason. He lost his clients, Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman, hundreds of millions of dollars. Not only that, but he managed to cause some of his clients to miss spring training, which has turned Cy Young Blake Snell into one of the worst active pitchers in the league, statistically.
Now, with Juan Soto entering free agency, Boras has his highest pressure negotiation yet, given that Soto has already turned down upwards of $400 million contracts just to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason.
And one insider predicts that Boras will commit his biggest fumble yet by getting Soto a one year, $50 million deal.
"The clearest outlier of all our projections -- but genuine -- was a one-year, $50 million projection that came from someone in the sport who is reacting to Boras' perceived underperformance last winter and predicted it will happen again," Kiley McDaniel wrote.
Yeah, this would be great for a season, but it's obviously not what Soto is looking for at all. Soto is likely looking for a 10-year deal that guarantees him upwards of $500 million, securing him for the rest of his playing career. A one-year deal would be the biggest failure of negotiations in the history of sports.
Soto has turned down contract offers from the Nationals, Padres and Yankees that would make him among the highest paid players in the game. All of this effort, energy and negotiating has led him to unrestricted free agency. Just so he can enter the open market, sign where he wants and let the entire league bid the most money possible on him.
A one-year deal is completely unacceptable. At worst, Soto should end up with the second biggest contract and second highest AAV in MLB history, both trailing Shohei Ohtani's historic $700 million deal. Anything less may destroy Scott Boras reputation as an agent, more than it's already been hurt.