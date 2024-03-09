Scott Boras tendencies convince MLB Twitter Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell will sign soon
Never mind the fact that MLB Opening Day is now less than three weeks away, there might be more than just that to tell fans that the two biggest names on the free agency market, lefty Jordan Montgomery and NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, could be on a roster soon. At least, that might be what their agent, Scott Boras, has told us with his actions so far this offseason.
It's been baffling to see two extremely valuable starting pitchers make it into the depths of spring training unsigned, but Boras, as he always does, has been eyeing lucrative deals for his clients.
But so far, we've seen that backfire a bit with two other high-profile Boras clients this offseason, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman. The pair were looking for big-money long-term deals, couldn't find the one they wanted, and ended up signing shorter-term contracts with opt-outs available in coming years.
What's interesting, though, and what has MLB Twitter buzzing about Boras' other clients and Snell and Montgomery is the timing that we've seen with the Bellinger and Chapman deals.
MLB Deadline News on Twitter/X noted that three recent Scott Boras clients -- Bellinger, Chapman and Carlos Correa last offseason -- who missed out on massive long-term deals and signed these short-term contracts did so late-night on the weekend.
Despite the mystery around Snell's free agency and the less mysterious but still surprising market for Montgomery, the writing does appear to be on the wall that neither starting pitcher is going to get the massive contract they were initially looking for. Thus, that makes signing an "underwhelming", to use MLB Deadline News' word, shorter-term deal more likely.
This tidbit now has a multitude of MLB fans convinced that Montgomery or Snell will be signing the weekend of March 9-10. Again, with Opening Day on March 28, time is legitimately running out to get these star hurlers onto a roster, into camp, and ready for the start of the regular season. It makes a deal coming soon already likely.
With the added element of Boras's history, though, this does seem like a theory that could hold some water. And maybe we will indeed be getting a late-night alert that Snell and Montgomery have signed. As for where, that's still anyone's guess at this point.