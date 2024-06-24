Scott Boras looks worse by the day thanks to lost Blake Snell
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants landed one of the biggest fish in the pond during the offseason when they signed left-hander Blake Snell.
The veteran lefty was coming off of his second Cy Young season and was set to provide the Giants' rotation with a major boost. However, he signed late in the offseason and didn't have a proper spring training period to build up for the season.
As such, Snell got off to a bad start and posted a 9.51 ERA in his first six starts with his new team. He is also currently on the injured list with a groin strain.
On Twitter, Andrew Baggarly, who covers the Giants for The Athletic reported that Snell doesn't feel like himself and is going to need additional rehab starts.
Blake Snell struggles reflect poorly on Scott Boras
This has been far from the season anybody expected out of the 31-year-old left-hander and reigning National League Cy Young. He's been on the injured list twice already.
In the end, this is a bad look for his agent, Scott Boras, who was unable to help Snell get the long-term deal he desired. Snell clearly is not fully built up for the season, and despite the struggles of the Giants, the left-hander likely is going to need some more time to get back to his usual self.
Signing late in the offseason is always risky, especially for pitchers, as they need time to ramp up and be fully ready for the season. A truncated spring training period isn't exactly conducive to that, and it could be one of the main reasons Snell has struggled.
The same can be said for Jordan Montgomery, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks just two days prior to Opening Day and didn't get a proper spring training. Montgomery has a 5.71 ERA in 12 starts and ultimately dropped Boras as his agent.
Perhaps a similar fate could await Boras with Snell. The reigning Cy Young has not performed well this season after such a short spring training period. Had Snell signed sooner, this likely would not have been an issue.
But if anything, this is a bad look for Boras for not being able to get two of his clients the deals they wanted and as such, costing them a proper build-up period. And if the Giants continue to struggle, they might not get Snell back until they've dug themselves too big of a hole to overcome.
Fortunately, despite being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend and falling to 36-42, they are only three games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.