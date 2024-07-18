Scott Harris has already let Tigers fans down if he considered trading Tarik Skubal
By Lior Lampert
With the first half of the 2024 MLB campaign in the rearview, the clock is ticking for clubs around the league. Time to make a postseason push is running out, and more pressingly, the July 30 trade deadline is rapidly approaching.
In the coming days, some organizations will make an all-in push to contend and be buyers leading up to the date. Meanwhile, others will accept their fate, selling off parts with an eye toward the future.
One American League squad that bears watching is the Detroit Tigers, particularly regarding ace Tarik Skubal. The left-hander is enjoying a breakout season, earning his first All-Star nod, though the team isn't experiencing the same success. Moreover, he is heavily favored to win this year's Cy Young Award.
Despite his excellent production, buzz and speculation that Skubal could be on the move is gaining traction. Under team control through 2026, the 27-year-old would undoubtedly command a massive haul and market if made available. But is Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris bold enough to part ways with a homegrown talent in his prime? What message does that send to the fans?
By even considering trading Skubal, Harris would disappoint the Detroit faithful.
Conversely, one can argue now is the opportune time for Harris to ship Skubal away. Given his dominant play, age and contractual status, the former can undeniably sell high on the latter and recoup maximum value. However, replacing the southpaw would be a tall task.
On Monday, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles are prepared and willing to make Godfather offers for Skubal. Nonetheless, the baseball insider noted that Harris has made "no indication" whether he will trade the stud hurler.
Sitting at 47-50, the Tigers are seven games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL. With the odds against them and no direct path to contention, Harris must mull his options regarding Skubal.
Skubal is 10-3 with 140 strikeouts, a 0.879 WHIP and a major league-leading 2.41 ERA this season. He's been nothing short of remarkable virtually every time taking the mound, looking like a legitimate top-of-the-rotation pitcher.