TV broadcast catches footage of D.K. Metcalf fighting, swinging helmet at Seahawks practice
By Mark Powell
At least three fights in short order made headlines from Seahawks training camp on Wednesday, with DK Metcalf at the center of it all. Seattle had its most physical practice of the brief Mike Macdonald era so far. Perhaps that was a mistake, as whatever turmoil surrounding this Seahawks team played out on the field, with supposed teammates fighting each other.
Fights during practice or training camp aren't all that unusual. Football is a physical sport, and asking these players to put pads on and lineup against each other is bound to create a competitive environment with a lot of trash talking. That is fine. However, it can get out of hand quickly, especially if that group is undisciplined and lacks focus. That may not be an accurate description of this Seattle team, but given it's August 8 (as of this writing), few teams are ready for regular-season football.
Per The Athletic, the fighting started earlier in the day when cornerback Tre Brown shoved receiver Jake Bobo. Then, Tyrel Dodson and Pharaoh Brown got tangled up, followed shortly thereafter by Dodson and Ken Walker III. This is where Metcalf got involved, who shoved Brown and eventually swung his helmet at him ala Myles Garrett at Mason Rudolph.
Mike Macdonald had a message for DK Metcalf and the Seahawks
“We’re right on the line right now,” Macdonald said. “I think the guys realize that. Hey, let’s take care of one another. Definitely don’t want people fighting out here, especially against our own teammates. Then DK gave a great message at the end of practice, just kind of putting everything in perspective. The guys finished it out the right way. So, proud of our guys.”
Physicality and competition is normal in training camp. Helmet-swinging is not, regardless of what Metcalf said at the end of practice. He and his Seahawks teammates ought to know better. Macdonald will handle this internally, as he should.
“The guys are in a good spot,” Macdonald continued. “But just remind them why we’re out here, what we’re trying to get accomplished, take a deep breath and let’s finish practice the right way. And we did.”
As Seattle hopes to chase a playoff spot with Geno Smith at the helm, Metcalf will play a vital role not just as a No. 1 wide receiver, but a leader in the locker room. He ought to keep his helmet on next time.