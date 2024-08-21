Groundwork already being laid for Seahawks QB controversy
There is a lot of pressure in Seattle entering the 2024 season. After barely missing the playoffs last year, the Seahawks moved on from legendary head coach Pete Carroll, hiring Mike Macdonald as his replacement to try and make a postseason run in a relatively weak NFC.
The Seahawks also made a move at quarterback, trading for former Washington starter Sam Howell as Geno Smith's backup, with the potential for more if Howell can live up to some of the potential he flashed with the Commanders. Smith, who is seeking a contract extension after another Pro Bowl appearance last season, is the starter for now but it appears as if the ground is being laid for a potential quarterback controversy in Seattle.
Sam Howell's performance in camp is putting pressure on Geno Smith
Howell has notably turned heads as Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic (note: subscription required) rated him as a player whose stock was rising in Seahawks' camp. The basis for that reporting came after Howell looked very sharp against the Tennessee Titans in extended preseason action, completing 11-of-14 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.
The ease with which Howell commanded Seattle's offense is encouraging for the Seahawks, who now look to have a capable backup plan if Smith misses time due to injury. If Howell is able to string together more strong performances in camp, he could put some heat on Smith's tenure as Seattle's starter, especially if the two sides cannot agree to a new contract prior to Week 1.
It is also important to note here that Macdonald inherited Smith and was part of the process to acquire Howell from Washington, so any ties in performance could lean towards the newcomer. Seattle has a few early tests on their schedule, including a Week 3 showdown against Miami and a Week 4 trip to Detroit on Monday night, so if the Seahawks find themselves behind the eight ball a quarterback change could be an option to spark the team.
At this point, Seattle is proceeding with Smith as their starting quarterback and he will likely remain entrenched in the role if the two sides agree to a new contract before the start of the season. Short of that, however, the seeds for a potential transition have been planted as a result of Howell's strong work in camp.