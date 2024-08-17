Contract drama brewing? Geno Smith approaches Seahawks for new deal
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson ahead of the 2022 season, the expectation was that the team was going to take a step back and enter a rebuild of some sort. Geno Smith earned the starting nod but was seen as nothing more than a bridge for when Seattle inevitably earned a high draft pick and the chance to draft their next future quarterback.
Instead, the Seahawks defied all odds in the 2022 campaign, going 9-8 and making the playoffs. They lost in the Wild Card Round, but Smith was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year winner, completing a league-leading 69.8 percent of his passes and throwing for over 4,000 yards. His performance earned him a new three-year extension ahead of the 2023 campaign. The catch of that deal was that the Seahawks could get out of the deal with minimal damage done.
Smith's numbers weren't quite as eye-popping in 2023, but he still was a Pro Bowler and was incredibly clutch late in games. The Seahawks didn't make the playoffs, but the team did go 9-8 for a second straight year, and Smith continued to establish himself as an above-average quarterback.
Smith having another good year is why, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, he has approached the Seahawks about an extension.
Geno Smith reportedly approaches Seahawks for new deal
“They’ve talked about it, they’ve tried to talk about it, I know that,” Garafolo stated, in regards to Smith and his team.“That’s been something that’s been broached this offseason. So you know, could be something that gets done before Week 1 and is addressed by the team.”
While Garafolo notes that no deal is imminent, the Seahawks have reason to try to get something done for a couple of reasons.
First, signing Smith to an extension can help relieve some cap space. The cap was an issue this offseason, as evidenced by the roster cuts they had to make. Second, again, he's quite good. Whether he's good enough to win a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but Smith is certainly good enough to get this team to the postseason.
From Smith's perspective, a new deal makes sense as well because of how his current contract is structured. The Seahawks could choose to let this season play out and replace Smith for a rather minimal $13.5 million cap hit. That's not nothing, but it's not like the $39.5 million it'd cost them to cut him this season.
Smith should be looking for more security, and he also should be looking for more money in general. The 33-year-old is making just $25 million annually, which for an above-average quarterback can be seen as a bargain.
A new deal could make sense for both sides, but the Seahawks could also choose to let this play out and see what they have. If Smith has another good year, perhaps they pay him. If not, Sam Howell is on their roster. As long as Smith doesn't choose to cause drama, the Seahawks might choose not to rush to get something done.