Seahawks rookie CB takes hilarious unintended shot at Daniel Jones after MNF
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a pick-6 in Monday night's win over the New York Giants. Witherspoon's scouting report of Jones won't make Giants fans happy.
By Mark Powell
The New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a $160 million extension prior to this season. Any chance they're regretting that decision right about now?
Jones had a miserable Monday night, which included two interceptions and a 67 quarterback rating. DJ is a dual-threat passer who, at his best, can keep the defense off-balance. Without Saquon Barkley in the backfield, though, he has struggled mightily.
Rookie Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks, who took a Jones misread to the house in the fourth quarter, gave his scouting report on the Giants QB postgame. While Witherspoon likely did not intend for this to come off as a shot at Jones, it will surely sound like one.
“We were just trusting the game plan the coach laid out for us. We knew he liked to stare down his first target,” Witherspoon told NFL Network after the game. “So he had his back turned, and a lot of guys was winning their one-on-one matchups up front. Shoutout to our d-line, without them we couldn’t have made the plays we made.”
Daniel Jones scouting report says everything about Giants, Seahawks
New York doesn't have much of a choice but to stick with Jones at this point. Brian Daboll's offense is a mess at the moment. G-Men HQ's Braulio Perez was quick to point out that the Giants gave up 11 sacks on the night, which cannot happen in such a big moment. Nonetheless, this loss is squarely on Jones's shoulders.
"However, whenever the line did do its job (which didn't happen often), Jones still didn't make the plays you'd hope to see out of him. This includes the pick-six. Witherspoon jumped on the ball and never looked back, leaving Jones in the dust on his way to the end zone," Perez wrote.
It's been a long season in New York. The Miami Dolphins call next up.