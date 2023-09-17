Seahawks troll Lions, C.J. Gardner-Johnson in locker room after OT win
The Seattle Seahawks trolled the Detroit Lions with blue ski masks in the team's 37-31 overtime win in Week 2.
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Seahawks were in search of their first win of the season in Week 2, as they faced a Detroit Lions team that beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opening game.
Ahead of the game, the Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson urged the fans to show up with blue ski masks and wear them during the home game at Ford Field. Garder-Johnson made this plea to show that the Lions' culture has changed.
On Sunday, the Seahawks handed the Lions their first loss of the season, beating them 37-31 in overtime. Seattle didn't even give Detroit a chance to get the football, as quarterback Geno Smith hit wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a six-yard touchdown.
After the game, Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II went live on Instagram to stream the team's celebration in the locker room. However, Reed was spotted wearing a blue ski mask, adding insult to injury for the Lions.
This win had to be extra sweet for Seahawks fans, while the Lions were brought back down to Earth a bit.
The Seahawks trailed the Lions 21-17 at the end of the third quarter but were able to jump to a 31-21 lead following a three-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Lockett, and a 40-yard pick-six by cornerback Tre Brown. However, the Lions would tie things up on a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds and a 38-yard field goal by Riley Patterson at the buzzer to force overtime.
Smith had a good bounce-back game, completing 32-of-41 pass attempts for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kenneth Walker picked up two touchdowns of his own by running for 43 yards on 17 carries.
Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, recorded a team-high eight total tackles (tied with cornerback Jerry Jacobs).
The Seahawks will head back home next week to face the Carolina Panthers. They can earn their first win of the year at Lumen Field. Meanwhile, the Lions will stay at home next week to take on the undefeated Atlanta Falcons.