Sean McVay makes Stetson Bennett roster move more awkward than it should be
The Los Angeles Rams have placed Stetson Bennett IV on the non-football injury list for reasons head coach Sean McVay would like to keep "in house."
The Los Angeles Rams have placed QB Stetson Bennett IV on the non-football injury reserve list ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Bennett missed the Rams' season opener with a shoulder injury, but this is a new development.
As for the details behind Bennett's absence, the fanbase is swimming in question marks right now. That's how Rams head coach Sean McVay would like to keep it.
"Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all of those specifics and particulars in-house," McVay told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Los Angeles Rams provide no clarity about Stetson Bennett's injury designation
McVay's phrasing does emanate a sense of foreboding. There's no value in speculating about Bennett's off-field circumstances, but generally NFL teams will release injury information to the public unless there is a good reason to keep the details "in-house," as McVay states.
Bennett, like any other human, deserves a certain amount of privacy. Professional athletes agree to the pressures and publicity of stardom, but even a two-time national champion should be able to step away from the game when necessary. There should be no pressure for Bennett to return, internally or externally, until we have a better sense of the reason for his absence.
As for when we will have a better sense of the reason for Bennett's absence, that much is unknowable. We have seen reporters violate sacred bonds of trust in the past and the TMZ paparazzi machine has a knack for unearthing the nitty-gritty of famous athlete's personal lives, but McVay and the Rams clearly have no intention of letting even a whisper about Bennett's status out of the organization until the time is right.
The Rams have to be pleased with Bennett's performance to date. He made several splashy plays in training camp and he looked the part of Matthew Stafford's heir apparent in the Rams' preseason games. Bennett is one of the most accomplished college quarterbacks ever, so there's a reason folks are waiting with bated breath to hear about his situation and his future.
For now, however, it's best to accept the silence and await further updates.