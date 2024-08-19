Sean Payton refuses to announce the obvious after Bo Nix shines for Broncos
We're not usually in the breaking news business here at FanSided, but I feel pretty safe in telling you that Bo Nix is going to be the Week 1 starter for the Denver Broncos, even if Sean Payton is refusing to publicly make that call after the rookie's second straight quality preseason outing.
Nix has done everything one could ask of a rookie quarterback and more. Against the Colts on August 11, he entered the game after a Jarrett Stidham interception and led the Broncos to two touchdowns and two field goals on five drives. The only possession that didn't result in a score was hardly the former Oregon QB's fault, as it was a Lucas Krull fumble on the first play of the drive that turned it over. Nix's final stat line was 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown, plus three rushes for 17 yards.
Nix got the start against the Packers on Sunday, and again he showed out in leading the Broncos to a field goal and a touchdown in two drives. He capped his night early in the second quarter after hitting Tim Patrick for a four-yard touchdown, which put him at 8-of-9 passing for 80 yards on the day, with another 12 yards rushing on three attempts.
Bo Nix has done everything necessary to be the Broncos' starting quarterback
Sean Payton caught heat around the league for making Nix the sixth quarterback taken when he selected him with the 12th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, but the early returns have vindicated him (as much as two preseason games can, anyway). Nix has made plays from in the pocket, he's spread the ball around to several targets, and he's even shown the ability to keep plays alive with his legs, whether throwing accurately off-platform or scrambling for positive gains. It's been enough for Broncos fans to already embrace him as QB1.
Payton shouldn't make his quarterback decision on Nix's performance alone, but given the way Jarrett Stidham and former Jet Zach Wilson have looked, it's clear which quarterback has played the best. Stidham has thrown an interception in each preseason game, while Wilson was sacked in the end zone for a safety against Green Bay while managing just 29 yards on 2-of-6 passing.
After the Packers game, Payton evaded the question of whether Nix had done enough to be named the Week 1 starter by reiterating what he told Kay Adams after last week's game. "The band sounds pretty good. I'm not dancing," Payton said irritatedly while shutting down all questions on his rookie quarterback. With no Bill Belichick in the league this year, you can't help but respect Payton taking over the mantle of "press conference crank" from the former Patriots coach, but at the same time, the writing's on the wall when it comes to Denver's quarterback competition.
NFL teams love to act like they're guarding the nuclear codes when it comes to sharing information with the public. There's value in keeping opponents guessing, but new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is probably in his office crunching Bo Nix tape right now in anticipation of the season opener, while all the Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson film sits in a dusty box under his desk. It may not be official yet, but the Bo Nix era in Denver is about to begin.