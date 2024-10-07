Overreaction Monday: Sean Payton screaming at Bo Nix was shades of Russell Wilson for Broncos
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos are, somehow, 3-2 on the season after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Bo Nix had 206 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air, and also ran in a score as well. Does that sound like a quarterback who deserved to get yelled at on the sideline by his head coach?
Late in the third quarter, the notoriously-fiery Payton took his QB aside and got in his face. Nix, not one to back down from a challenge, yelled right back. The exchange was caught by the sideline crew and the duo were forced to address it after the game. They quickly let bygones be bygones.
"It's part of the deal,'' Payton said. " ... There's still a little Ferris Bueller in this player that we've got to get rid of, talking about Bo, and I love him to death. Sometimes it's my love language.''
Brincos coach Sean Payton should know better than to put Bo Nix on blast
Payton was asked to explain why he compared Nix to Bueller, other than the pair being close in age.
"Ferris was kind of quirky, doing his own thing once in a while,'' Payton said. "You watch the movie? You ever seen it? He's still got a little Ferris Bueller in him ... look, there are times where you send something in and I don't want it flipped and then it gets flipped and so it's all good. He works his tail off and I am that way. It just is what it is.''
At least Payton sounds...self-aware? If Nix performs well under center, especially as a rookie, he ought to receive ephusive praise from his veteran head coach, rather than a screaming match. Payton has been around long enough to know that a young quarterback's confidence can waver at any given moment. Getting on Nix about lord know's what is a strange motivational tactic that will only backfire.
Heck, Payton spent the better part of last season with Russell Wilson, which ended miserably. The two never got along, and Wilson was benched by the end of the campaign despite putting up some decent numbers. Payton wanted out of Wilson's contract, and Denver obliged. Now, with his ideal replacement in tow, the Broncos coach ought to show a little more compassion and drive to mold Nix into...whatever it is Denver expects him to become in the next few years.