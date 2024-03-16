Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit live stream, schedule, preview: Watch NWSL online
In the first matchup on the Sunday evening of opening weekend, Laura Harvey's Seattle Reign host Washington Spirit in a rematch of the 2021 NWSL playoff semifinal.
Pages have turned for both sides this offseason. Under new leadership, Washington Spirit begins its rebuilding quest away from the nation's capital in the Pacific Northwest against a new-look Seattle Reign FC. In 2023, these two competed on opening weekend, but on the other side of the country. Despite seeing more of the ball, the Reign fell to Washington thanks to an absolutely gorgeous solo goal by USWNT star winger Trinity Rodman.
Rodman's team looks a little bit different than that sunny day in the District of Colombia last March. Spaniard Adrián González takes the temporary reins for the Spirit before current Barcelona sideline leader Jonatan Giráldez moves across the pond following the Liga F campaign. Three of the six players who contributed the most league goals for Washington in 2023 do not call the Spirit home in 2024.
The club opted to take the path that NC Courage did last season, drafting four players in the first round of the NWSL College Draft. Croix Bethune is the headline rookie for Washington, a two-time Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year who has the tools to be an instant spark for a club that very much underachieved last year. Casey Krueger signed a three-year deal this January, bringing with her that veteran stability to the backline. That hopefully frees up Rodman to do more attacking than tracking back.
Coming off a championship appearance, Laura Harvey's team lost a club legend and three influential international-level midfielders. Don't forget, the queen has returned. There is still consistency from last year. Eight of the 11 players that started in the NWSL Championship in November are still on the roster. None more important than club icons, Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock who are set to return for a 12th NWSL campaign.
Harvey brought in three players who recently competed in the Women's Super League including South Korean superstar Ji-So-yun. The question many have is what version of Chelsea Women's ex-No. 10 the Reign going to get? Sure, the 33-year-old is out of her prime, but that does not mean she can't pull the strings at a high level.
Midfielders Angharad James, and Sam Meza are individuals to watch for Seattle. James came over from Tottenham this offseason after playing the majority of her minutes at right back in her final 11 contests. Meza, a rookie was taken with the 17th overall selection after Seattle traded up to secure her services. The 22-year-old may not start on Sunday, but as the campaign goes along, the two-time All-ACC Second Team selection could become a dark horse for Rookie of the Year.
From what we've seen in recent history when these two clubs match up, goals are hard to come by. In the last 360 minutes of football across all competitions between these two, Rodman was the only one who converted a chance. Last season at Lumen Field, neither team managed to amass an expected goals total of over 1.8.
How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs. Washington Spirit in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Seattle Reign FC 2-1 Washington Spirit