Sell the team! 4 more MLB owners who are ruining baseball
John Angelos recently sold the Baltimore Orioles. But he isn't the only owner that has played a key role in ruining baseball.
By Curt Bishop
John Angelos recently sold the Baltimore Orioles.
For the past several months, fans of the Orioles have been frustrated with Angelos for his lack of spending to improve the team.
But as the changing of the guard gets underway in Baltimore, it's important to remember that there are other owners throughout Major League Baseball that have contributed to the downfall of the sport.
In this piece, we will be taking a look at four owners who are also ruining baseball even with Angelos now no longer a part of the Orioles ownership group.
4. Arte Moreno, Los Angeles Angels
Arte Moreno has been a very hands-on owner. He purchased the Los Angeles Angels back in 2003.
While he has had plenty of success and also has been a trailblazer for the sport as the first Hispanic owner of a major sports team in the United States, he has been criticized in recent years for his inability to put together a winning team.
A perfect example of this is not spending more money to build around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has recently skipped town and joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As was explained last offseason by Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Moreno has also been the center of criticism for hardly investing in scouting and player development, which could have helped the Halos keep up with other analytically driven organizations.
Moreno also announced late in 2022 that he planned to sell the Angels, only to go back on his word in January of 2023. Since reaching the postseason five out of seven seasons with Moreno as the team's owner, Los Angeles has only once found its way back to October.
Angels fans are certainly hoping for some change. But until Moreno sells the team, things will be largely the same for the Halos.