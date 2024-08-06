Serbia basketball roster for 2024 Olympics: Every current and former NBA player
The United States men's national team shellacked Brazil on Tuesday, 122-87, in the Olympic basketball quarterfinals. Anthony Edwards (17 points) and Joel Embiid (14 points) led the way offensively, while Kevin Durant (11 points) became Team USA's all-time leading scorer. What a feat.
Next up is a familiar foe. The U.S. will battle Serbia, a team they've beaten twice over the last month, in the Olympic semifinals. The United States topped Serbia in both an exhibition setting and in Olympics group play, which entails fairly straightforward expectations for how their next matchup, scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 PM E.T., will unfold.
Of course, we cannot discount the possibility of an upset. Team USA hasn't been the sharpest team at every turn, often winning by virtue of sheer talent. Serbia cannot hold a candle to the United States' collective talent, but Nikola Jokic headlines the Serbian roster. He is the best player on the floor at any given time, in any context. That is a true advantage for Serbia, and one that could prove challenging for the U.S. to overcome.
Aside from that one-point thriller against South Suden before the Olympics began, Team USA hasn't faced a real, imminent threat of losing. That includes two hearty victories over Serbia, but perhaps the third time is the charm. Familiarity with another team can be a blessing, or a curse. The U.S. can't rest on its laurels and take its foot off the gas pedal, because Jokic and the Serbians will be out for blood.
Here's a look at the full Serbian national team roster.
Men's Serbia Olympic Basketball Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
LAST TEAM
Uros Plavsic
Center
Red Star
Filip Petrusev
Center
Olympiacos
Nikola Jovic
Forward
Miami Heat
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Guard
Atlanta Hawks
Vanja Marinkovic
Guard
Partizan
Ognjen Dobric
Guard
Red Star
Nikola Jokic
Center
Denver Nuggets
Vasilije Micic
Guard
Charlotte Hornets
Marko Guduric
Wing
Fenerbahce
Dejan Davidovac
Wing
Red Star
Aleksa Avramovic
Guard
CSKA
Nikola Milutinov
Center
Olympiacos
Which players from Serbia have NBA experience?
Well, let's start with the obvious. Nikola Jokic is the undisputed best player in the NBA. He's a three-time MVP and a future Hall of Face inductee. He is the centerpiece of Serbia's team and undoubtedly an inspiration for young basketball fans across the country.
Bogdan Bogdanovic has spent the last four seasons of a seven-year career with the Atlanta Hawks. He finished No. 5 in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season and his candidacy would've been much stronger if not for the Hawks' collective malaise.
Nikola Jovic, the butt of endless Jokic jokes, broke out as a viable rotation piece for the Miami Heat last season. He's 21 with an impressively modern skill set, offering dynamic 3-point shooting and face-up scoring ability at 6-foot-10. He's going to stick in the NBA for a long time.
Vasilije Micic split last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets — his first NBA season at 30 years old. A former second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, Micic spent the early portion of his career in Europe, where he became one of the most prolific guards on the continent. He is a two-time Euroleague champ and the 2021 Euroleague MVP.
Marko Guduric spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 3.9 points on 39.5 percent shooting in 11.0 minutes per game. He has not appeared in an NBA game since.
Filip Petrusev, another former 76ers second-round pick, appeared in three NBA games last season (one for the Sixers, two for the Sacramento Kings). He fizzled out of the league fairly quickly and the odds of an imminent return aren't great.
Nikola Milutinov was the No. 26 pick to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2015 NBA Draft. His draft rights were traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, but he has yet to debut on American soil. Perhaps this Nets rebuild presents an opportunity for Milutinov to finally carve out his NBA niche.
Vanja Marinkovic was a 2019 second-round pick to the Kings. His draft rights have moved around since and were most recently acquired by Brooklyn at the 2024 trade deadline.