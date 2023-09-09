Shedeur Sanders calls out Matt Rhule after ‘personal’ Colorado win
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders called out Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, accusing him of disrespecting his father and the Buffaloes football program.
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes picked up a huge statement win in Week 1 by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs, the runner-up in last season's College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Next up on the schedule for Colorado were the Nebraska Cornhuskers, one of their heated rivals. With that, Colorado had the chance to make an even larger statement and to improve to 2-0 on the year.
On Saturday, Colorado defeated Nebraska 36-14 to extend their winning streak in the head-to-head series to three games. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another big game for the Buffaloes, throwing for 391 yards.
After the game, when discussing how personal the rivalry was between Colorado and Nebraska, Sanders called out Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers head coach. Sanders said that Rhule "said a lot of things" about his father, head coach Deion Sanders, and the program, but then tried to "act nice" after the game.
Additionally, Sanders brought up that Rhule held a team meeting while standing on the Buffaloes logo at the 50-yard line at Folsom Field before the game.
Shedeur Sanders calls out Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule after Colorado's win
"It was extremely personal," said Sanders. "We go out there and warm up, you've got the head coach for the other team trying to stand in the middle of the Buff. It's okay if a couple of players do it, it's fine, just enjoy the scenery. But when you've got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I'm not going for that at all. So I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That's what I was saying pregame, that's when I knew it was just extreme disrespect.
"The coach said a lot of things about my Pops, about the program, but now he wanna act nice. I don't respect that because you're hating on another man, you shouldn't do that. All respect was gone for them and the program. Now I like playing against their [defensive coordinator], I like playing against them. But respect level, it ain't there because you disrespected us first."
Rhule didn't make direct comments about Sanders and Colorado but did seem to reference them. Back in April, Rhule said on the day of the opening of the transfer portal, "I hear other schools talking about they can't wait for today, the transfer portal...I can't wait to coach my guys." Then there was the comment on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, saying that he doesn't have a camera crew to follow the team around.
“I had my first team meeting last night. I’m one of those guys, I don’t let cameras in, there won’t be a camera following me around,” said Rhule, h/t Saturday Tradition. “I want it to always be (about) the players.”
As for the game, Colorado got to a 13-0 lead at halftime, even though Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims turned the football over three times in the first two quarters. However, the Buffaloes were able to pull away, thanks in part to two touchdowns by Sanders, including a six-yard run.
With this game in the books, Colorado now moves on to take on the Colorado State Rams next week, looking to improve their record to 3-0. As for Nebraska, they will look to get their first win of the season when they face the Northern Illinois Huskies.