Shedeur Sanders still favored to go No. 1 overall, despite his father's threats
Deion Sanders might want to steer his son toward the NFL team of his choice, but he's still favored to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is still almost a full calendar year away, but oddsmakers already believe they know who will be the No. 1 overall pick. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders currently is the odds-on favorite to hear his name called first despite his father's wishes.
Recall that the elder Sanders has already expressed his belief that "certain cities" shouldn't bother drafting his son. In theory, that means he wants to ensure his son lands in a city where he can succeed on and off the field. That means a clear path towards a successful starting position and lucrative endorsement opportunities.
Time will tell if NFL teams pay any attention to the former Dallas cornerback's warnings. The safe bet is that any team that wants to draft Sanders next year will find a way to placate both he and his father's wishes.
If that doesn't happen there are several other quarterbacks waiting in the wings to compete to go No. 1 overall. Georgia gunslinger Carson Beck and Texas signal-caller Quin Ewers possess the next best odds to hear their names called first on draft night. The first non-quarterback with reasonable odds is Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams who checks in at +1500.
Sanders appeals to NFL scouts due to his elite combination of arm talent and mobility. He was a prolific playmaker at Colorado last season despite playing behind a porous offensive line. The hope is that next season scouts will get a chance to see what Sanders can do inside the context of a clean pocket.
There is still a great deal of ground to cover for every player vying to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but Sanders starts the race with a slight edge over the competition. A more stable season at Colorado could be enough to allow Sanders to confirm what oddsmakers already think of him.