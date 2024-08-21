Shedeur Sanders could be forced to go against Deion Sanders wishes in 2025 NFL Draft
By Mark Powell
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to go pro after next season, and for good reason. Shedeur has shown flashes of a first-round quarterback prospect in his last two years of college ball.
While Colorado struggled to finish strong in year one under Coach Prime, Shedeur made the most of shoddy offensive line play, inconsistent play-calling and a defense that couldn't stop a nosebleed. For all of CU's problems -- and there are many, including his father at times -- Shedeur is not one of them.
Assuming Colorado takes a step forward in 2024 (whatever that may look like), Shedeur should be a lock as one of the top quarterbacks taken next April. He lucks into a great situation, as the 2025 class is a little weak at the QB position outside of Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers, so Sanders could go in the top-10 if he has a productive season.
ESPN mocks Sheduer Sanders to the Tennessee Titans
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates has Sanders going to a surprising spot -- the Tennessee Titans at No. 4. Here is Yates reasoning:
"If Tennessee is picking this high, it would -- like with the Panthers -- at least invite questions about whether to address quarterback again. I would argue yes for the Titans...Sanders could wind up in the conversation for the first overall pick of the draft, as he's an absolutely surgical pocket passer. He completed 69.3% of his throws last season and threw just three interceptions. He has great arm strength and pristine accuracy," Yates wrote.
This is all contingent on the 2024-25 NFL season, of course, and whether Levis proves to be a franchise-caliber quarterback. If the Titans over-achieve, or if Levis takes a step forward, Tennessee could pass on a QB in what's already considered a down class at the position.
Would Deion Sanders stop Shedeur Sanders from joining the Titans?
The caveat to all of this is the unpredictability of Sanders' father, Deion. While Coach Prime went on the record stating the reporting as a falsehood, the New York Post wrote that Sanders wanted his son, Shedeur, and teammate Travis Hunter to land at one of the following destinations -- the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons or Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee is nowhere to be found. Again, Deion denied this.
"One thing about a lie? A lie is so fast it can outrun the truth any day," Sanders said, per CBS. "That's a bald-faced lie. That's a stupid lie. I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six GMs that are friends. You've got to understand, I played 14 (pro seasons). And I worked another 17."
Controversy takes on a life of its own from draft season, and Shedeur is sure to be asked about his father at the NFL Combine, along with a host of uncomfortable questions. It's one long job interview, with the end result gifting Sanders life-changing money in the industry of his choice.
Nashvegas has plenty to offer Sanders if that does end up being his NFL home, and we highly doubt Coach Prime would get in the way of his son becoming a top-5 pick. But, you never know until the moment arrives, and Deion does love himself some drama.