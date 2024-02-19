Sherrone Moore isn't too impressed with Ohio State's offseason wins
Sherrone Moore may be the right man for the job at Michigan, but Ohio State is looming large.
By John Buhler
I wish Sherrone Moore nothing but the best at Michigan, but he could be in for a rough first year leading the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. He is taking over for Jim Harbaugh, who bolted for the Bolts after winning the College Football Playoff at a perfect 15-0. Yes, there probably will be sanctions coming by way of the NCAA for whatever went down involving Connor Stalions stealing some signs.
Although Moore is probably best equipped to handle being promoted from within at Michigan, he seems to be blissfully unaware of just how good of an offseason arch-rival Ohio State just had. The Buckeyes crushed it in the transfer portal, had several key players return for their senior years and just pried former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly away from Los Angeles to coordinate their offense.
Right now, Michigan is the hunted, not the hunter. Georgia may still be in the midst of a dynastic run in the SEC, but the Dawgs didn't make the playoff last season. Michigan suffered so much coaching attrition that anything more than a playoff appearance as one of seven at-large teams might be pushing it. Furthermore, Ohio State is staring down the barrel of three straight losses to Michigan.
While appearing on a college basketball game broadcast with the living legend that is Gus Johnson, Moore did not seem to bat an eye when it came to respecting Ohio State's offseason for the ages.
"We'll settle all of that in November."
All I know is if the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines again, Columbus might burn into a fiery crisp.
Sherrone Moore is not impressed with Ohio State's offseason escapades
This sort of comment is very on brand for Moore. The whole team pretty much tweeted out "bet" after seeing Harbaugh be suspended for three games by Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti for compromising the integrity of the game. Michigan still won anyway under Moore, but I would "bet" that Ohio State would love nothing more than to wipe that smug off the faces of the Michigan victors.
What you have to understand is that this isn't Harbaugh's team any more, it is Moore's. He could have success in Ann Arbor, but his mentor honestly set him up to fail. Michigan was not super active in the transfer portal, despite there being a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to poach Nick Saban's former Alabama players after he abruptly retired. Also, Harbaugh knows that NCAA shoe is about to drop...
Everybody of note pretty much got out of Dodge except for Moore. This might be the opportunity of a lifetime, but not everything is at seems. While Ohio State is on a shortlist of four teams who can realistically win a national title with Georgia, Oregon and Texas, Michigan should be thanking its lucky stars to be the fourth team included in the expanded playoff field. The Wolverines have some major work to do.
What Ohio State did this winter is nothing to sneeze at, yet why is Moore refusing to cover his nose?