Sheryl Swoopes stubbornly refuses to acknowledge Caitlin Clark’s dominance despite records
In sports media, it's always good to remember one key thing: Sometimes, you're going to get things wrong.
A whole lot of opinions are shared constantly and a whole lot of them turn out to be whiffs. It's the nature of the game. It happens. It's okay. We're all human. We can't get everything right.
A healthy dose of humility is necessary at all times. The best way to respond to something or someone proving you wrong is to admit it and take your lumps. The worst way to respond is stubbornly doubling down and burying your head in the sand to avoid facing the evidence. I just wish Sheryl Swoopes understood that.
Swoopes has been an outspoken critic of Caitlin Clark since before she became the obvious No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. The Hall of Famer bristled at the idea that Clark could immediately thrive against professionals. She laughed off the idea that Clark could lead the league in assists.
Well, Clark had a bit of an adjustment period but she is now thriving against professionals. She doesn't just lead the league in assists, she broke the single-season record for assists.
Sheryl Swoopes says Caitlin Clark is 'not dominating' in the WNBA
Despite all evidence to the contrary, Swoopes is sticking to her guns. According to Swoopes, Clark isn't a dominant force in the WNBA.
Seriously, on the Gil's Arena podcast Swoopes said of Clark's 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game: "Those are helluva number but to me that's not dominating."
Listen, it can be hard to admit you're wrong. I get it. But Swoopes is wrong here.
As one Twitter user pointed out, Clark's rookie numbers are comparable or better than any of Swoopes' three MVP seasons.
Clark isn't just having a strong rookie season. She's having an exceptional season full-stop. It's absurd to act like she isn't something special.
Swoopes doesn't have to like Clark. She doesn't even have to think she's one of the best players in the league already. But put some respect on her name at least.
If posting points, rebounds and assists numbers that have never been matched in the WNBA while also getting the Indiana Fever into the playoffs isn't dominant, then no one knows what dominant is.