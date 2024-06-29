Shohei Ohtani has perfect reaction shouting out life-saving, sure-handed ball boy
Number one rule in baseball: Have to keep your head on a swivel. Particularly at the MLB level, when balls are being hit regularly at 100+ mph in all directions -- not to mention the throws as well -- it's crucial. That's something that Shohei Ohtani should probably take more heed to and most likely will after this week. But thankfully, he had a guardian angel in the dugout.
On Wednesday night as Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers took on the White Sox, a ball was hit screaming into the LA dugout and on a beeline right for the $700 million man standing relatively unaware. But it was Dodgers ball boy Javier Herrera who was there to not only be a savior but to truthfully make a helluva play to catch the ball.
It was a scene almost out of a movie and Ohtani was clearly thankful in the situation. But that thanks continued with one fantastic shoutout heading into the weekend.
Shohei Ohtani shouts out Dodgers ball boy on IG: 'My Hero!!'
On Friday, the Dodgers gave Herrera a moment in the sun as he spoke to the media and he was shouted out. But Ohtani didn't stop there. He took to Instagram where he posted the scene with the ball boy and the media with a big, bold caption of "My Hero!!" giving Herrera all of his props.
It's easy to have some laughs over this now but this could've been legitimately awful for Ohtani had Herrera not been there and not blessed with elite hand-eye coordination. He truly did make one phenomenal save in that moment and deserves all of his flowers.
But this is the type of awesome moment that makes baseball great in the end. The list of people who knew who Javier Herrera was prior to Wednesday night was probably not that long. Ohtani surely knew he was but to get a shoutout on social media from arguably the biggest baseball star in the world takes that to another level. This is a moment that Herrera will never forget.
And let's hope Ohtani doesn't forget either. Again, got to keep that head on a swivel, Shohei.