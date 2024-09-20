Shohei Ohtani pours cold water on Dodgers postseason pitching dream
Shohei Ohtani's 2024 season seems like something straight out of a movie. The more you think about it, the crazier it seems.
Last September, Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. As many know, Tommy John is one of, if not the most serious injury and surgery that a pitcher could have.
Ohtani has spent that last 12 months rehabbing from the surgery. For those that aren't informed, the rehab protocol is very strict and involves a ton of time to invest into your body. Ohtani has been investing all of this time in his recovery while also being the designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers full-time.
While being the full-time DH, Ohtani has created the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club, doing so in emphatic fashion, slugging three home runs and stealing two bases in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. All while rehabbing from major elbow surgery that typically sidelines pitchers for well over a year. And manager Dave Roberts floated the idea that Ohtani could even be available to pitch for the Dodgers in the postseason.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Shohei Ohtani unsure if he will be able to pitch in 2024 postseason
While this idea has felt like a very long shot, it's hard to count Ohtani out with anything. I'm not sure if he's even human, so if anybody was going to do that, it would be him.
According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ohtani isn't sure if he will be able to pitch in the 2024 postseason. Here's what Gonzalez had to say after discussing the idea with Ohtani:
"Asked if he believes he could physically do it, given the toll of returning from major elbow surgery in a high-pressure environment, Ohtani gave a wry smile. 'I am not sure,' Ohtani said."
From a business standpoint, it wouldn't make much sense at all for the Dodgers to rush Ohtani back to pitch in the postseason. Last offseason, they inked him to a $700 million deal, making him the highest paid player in baseball history, strictly because he could pitch and hit at high levels.
Rushing him back, following his second Tommy John surgery, would be quite the recipe for re-injury. And it seems like all the signs are pointing in the direction that he won't be available to pitch this postseason.
But, man, how incredible would it be if he did manage to pitch and pitch well?