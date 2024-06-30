Shohei Ohtani can ruin the MLB Home Run Derby before it even begins
By Mark Powell
The MLB Home Run Derby is arguably the main event for any average baseball fan tuning in for the midsummer classic. Because the All-Star Game itself is often played in the middle of the week, it doesn't have much competition for viewership. Nonetheless, it's tough to beat watching baseball's best sluggers hit a ball as far as humanly possible, testing the limits of our entire species in the process.
Unlikes the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest or NFL's Pro Bowl, MLB's best home run hitters typically take part in the Derby, and treat it as a genuine competition rather than batting practice. One such player who should take part this season is Shohei Ohtani, who has been limited to DH duties thanks to a UCL injury. While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did admit Ohtani's participation would be great for the game, he threw a hint of doubt at his eventual choice.
“For the game, I think it’s great, for the workload part of it, I’d probably not want him to do it,” Roberts told reporters, per USA Today's Bib Nightengale. “No one can argue that a manager wouldn’t want their player to swing as hard as he can for essentially 45 minutes when [he] is supposed to be on a break, right? But the other side is, obviously, he’s the biggest star in the game, and it makes it more attractive. So, I think whatever he decides, I’ll support it.”
Shohei Ohtani is no guarantee to perform in MLB Home Run Derby
Ohtani's recent injury history is reason enough not to take a swing at the Home Run Derby. While Ohtani is an otherworldly athlete, the reality is he wants to pitch again. Any unnecessary competition puts his health at risk, theoretically, even if it'd be great for the game itself.
There's no indication just yet whether Ohtani will take part in the Home Run Derby or not. The player himself hasn't commented on the matter, nor has the team -- just Roberts.
As Nightengale noted in his column, ESPN and baseball officials are likely working behind the scenes to make this dream a reality.
If anything, Ohtani's injury may be more reason than any for him to take the league up on its offer. Because he is not throwing or playing in the field just yet, Ohtani's only gift is his swing. There's less risk of messing that up.